NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced he will not run for reelection.

Morrissey had been in the position for 15 years and said it’s time for a change.

Morrissey faced criticism over the past couple of years for how his office had handled the Karen Read case.

Prosecutors charged Read with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

The jury failed to reach a verdict in her first trial in 2024, leading to a mistrial.

Read was found not guilty of the most serious charges in her retrial last year.

