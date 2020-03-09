Norfolk DA: Officers justified in fatally shooting suspect in Brookline after hospital confrontation

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five police officers and a state trooper were justified in fatally shooting a man in Brookline last month after a confrontation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun at the hospital on Feb. 7 found Juston Root, 41, of Boston, who initially tried to leave the scene and then aimed what appeared to be a gun at police. Two officers fired their weapons, wounding Root and a valet at the hospital, and Root sped away from the scene, hitting 90 mph before crashing his car on Route 9.

When police caught up to Root, he ignored their commands to get down and appeared to reach for a weapon. Officers fired 31 shots, hitting Root 26 times.

