FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Preliminary autopsy results for a fan who collapsed during Sunday’s Patriots game did not suggest traumatic injury but did identify a medical issue, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office shared its latest update Wednesday morning, several days after Dale Mooney died following an incident in the stands at Gillette Stadium late in this weekend’s game between the Patriots and Dolphins.

State police previously said Mooney, 53, suffered an “apparent medical incident” in the 308/309 section of stadium. Emergency crews responded and Mooney was taken to an Attleboro hospital, where he died, according to state police.

As an investigation got underway, witnesses told 7NEWS they saw a fight near Mooney before EMTs rushed to his aid.

The DA’s office on Wednesday said its investigation “has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Dale Mooney’s collapse during the Sunday night game at Gillette Stadium.”

“Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue,” the DA’s office said. “Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing.”

The DA’s office said its investigation remained “open and ongoing” as of Wednesday and asked any eyewitness who has not already been interviewed by police to contact state police detectives at 781-830-4990. Anyone with original video of the incident in the stands Sunday night is also asked to contact detectives.

