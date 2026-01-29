A Norfolk man was arrested and is accused of sexually exploiting a two-year-old from Massachusetts.

Ethan Irving, 36, was arrested Thursday morning and appeared in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Irving allegedly uploaded three files of child sexual abuse material on KIK messenger.

Officials say a forensic analysis of two cell phones seized from Irving’s home found several media files with child sexual abuse materials. He was arrested and charged in July 2025 and was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to stay away from children.

According to documents, in December 2025, while reviewing evidence in Irving’s state prosecution, additional child sex abuse materials were allegedly found on Irving’s devices that had not previously been seen by investigators.

