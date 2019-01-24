Norfolk middle school dismissed early due to power outage

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at King Philip Regional Middle School in Norfolk were dismissed early Thursday due to a power outage, officials said.

The students were dismissed after power at the school was knocked out when a tree fell on power lines on King Street about 12:45 p.m., Superintendent of Schools Paul Zinni announced. The students were released at 1:40 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., an Eversource crew was still working to restore power to the school.

School is not expected to be delayed or closed on Friday.

“I want to thank parents in advance for their patience and understanding during this incident,” Zinni said in a statement. “I also would like to commend our administrative staff, the office staff at the middle school, our first responders and the utility workers for their fast responses, vigilance and professionalism during what could have otherwise evolved into a hectic situation.”

Power is estimated to be restored by 7 p.m.

