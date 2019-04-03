Norfolk middle school teacher on administrative leave following ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegation

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher at King Philip Regional Middle School has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct between a teacher and student during a class exercise, officials said.

The teacher, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday.

Superintendent Paul Zinni said he became aware of the allegation on Tuesday.

“As this is an ongoing investigation involving a personnel matter, we are unable to release further information at this time,” Zinni said in a statement. “Parents should know that our district takes all allegations of any wrongdoing seriously and our obligation is providing and fostering a learning environment for our students that always has their well-being at its core.”

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)