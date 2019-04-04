Norfolk middle school teacher reinstated after investigation into alleged misconduct

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A King Philip Regional Middle School teacher has been reinstated after being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation of misconduct involving a student.

The teacher, whose name was not released, was reinstated Thursday, two days after the alleged incident involving a student during a class activity, Superintendent Paul Zinni announced.

“I am pleased that the facts came out quickly and that this matter did not have to drag out any further and came to a speedy resolution,” Zinni said in a statement. “Hopefully this will serve as a teachable moment for all involved.”

Administrators will be providing guidance to all faculty and staff as a result of the incident.

