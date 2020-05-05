Norfolk residents ‘shake it off’ in video while socially distancing

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norfolk woman who organized a socially distant dance video to a Taylor Swift hit said she hopes other towns try to match her neighorhood’s moves.

Alison Lutes said she was inspired to make the video by a similar one on Facebook — even though her children were skeptical at first.

“I thought ‘Gosh, that looks fun, I’ll ask my neighbors,’ my kids go ‘Mom, no one’s going to do it,'” Lutes said. “And little by little, people said ‘Sure, that sounds fun.'”

After some careful planning, more than a dozen families were ready to show off their best moves. Neighbors of all ages danced in their driveways to Taylor Swift’s hit song ‘Shake It Off” as Lutes came by.

“I just let them know they’ll have about 10 seconds to do what you want with ‘Shake It Off,'” Lutes said. “That was the whole idea, to get outside after a day’s work and you know, refresh. … I think everyone’s looking for an outlet right now.”

