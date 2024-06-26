NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Norfolk residents are planning a rally to protest the relocation of migrants to the old Bay State Correctional Center.

The migrants are expected to arrive on Thursday or Friday.

Officials say at least 405 migrants will be housed in the town.

The state’s emergency shelter program has been at capacity for several weeks.

The Healey administration sent officials to the U.S. border to help stem the flow of families coming to the state by informing them there is no shelter available here.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)