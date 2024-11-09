BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Norfolk Sheriff Patrick W. McDermott hosted a “House to House for Heroes” event on Saturday that had dozens of volunteers visiting the homes of veterans in Braintree to share information about the resources and new benefits available to them.

The event started with a special ceremony at the department’s Braintree Public Safety Complex before the army of volunteers made their way out to connect with veterans.

“The selfless service, patriotic duty and unwavering dedication of our veterans should never be forgotten,” McDermott said, in a statement. “We stand to honor their sacrifices by making sure their needs are met after their military careers come to a close, so no veteran feels forgotten or left behind.”

“The Town of Braintree is dedicated to meeting the needs of our veterans and continues to do more to recognize their life-altering sacrifices to our country,” said Mayor Erin V. Joyce. “I am proud to support House to House for Heroes, which helps connect veterans in the privacy of their own homes with the resources they have earned but that they may not be aware of.”

The volunteers will bring with them a packet of information that includes a letter thanking the veterans for their service, helpful information about how to apply for assistance and health benefits from Veterans Affairs, details about housing and employment opportunities, information about newly-available state benefits, as well as contacts for many veteran-based agencies.

