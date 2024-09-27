CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office officer is being credited with saving a life by making a wellness check call at the right time — thanks to a program aimed at providing a safety net to those living alone.

Every day, Officer Cheryl Bambery makes wellness check calls to residents who live alone in the community, many of whom are senior citizens. It’s all made possible through a program called “Are You OK?”

But on Thursday morning, one of her regular clients was not.

The 80-year-old woman from Canton didn’t pick up her scheduled phone call. Finally, on the fourth try, she answered.

“She just didn’t sound great to me and I said, “Are you OK?” and she said, “No, I’m not, I fell, I don’t know how it happened, I believe I was coming to the bottom of the stairs,” Bambery recalled.

While keeping the woman on the line, Bambery said she called 911 and got her some help to the hospital.

The program, started in 2002, is a free service that Norfolk County residents can sign up for and has helped thousands.

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said, “It’s a reassurance to loved ones to know that somebody’s out there checking in with care.”

Norfolk County residents interested in signing up for the program can call 1-866-900-7865.

More info here: https://norfolksheriff.com/divisions/senior/areyouok

