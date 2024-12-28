The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to provide hope.

The Hope Center, which opened in April, offers guidance and assistance for people who are transitioning back into the community after being incarcerated and one man who is taking advantage of the free program is telling 7NEWS about how it is helping him.

“It’s going to be hard, it was really hard for me when I get out, mentally,” said Hope Program Participant John Keegan, who recently got out of prison after serving 10 years in Florida and then was transferred to Dedham.

“Overwhelmed when I first got out,” he said. “I was very overwhelmed with everything.”

Norfolk Sheriff Patrick McDermott said of the program, “This is a one-stop area where people can come and get one-on-one counseling, put together their individual plan on how they’re going to succeed.”

The program provides job resources, housing help, substance use assistance, and counseling.

“That’s what the Hope Center really stands for, healing, opportunity, purpose and engagement,” the sheriff said. “If you look into those four elements of the Hope Center, we believe that we’re going to cut down on the recidivism rate.”

Keegan, who is rebuilding his life, said the program has “given me strength to keep pushing forward.”

