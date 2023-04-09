Another Norfolk Southern train derailed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the fourth in a string of derailments for the company. Norfolk Southern said the cars were empty, and there are no injuries. Each incident is blamed on various technical issues.

In the past two months, two Norfolk Southern trains derailed in Ohio and another in Alabama. On Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, a train derailed due to faulty breaks and released hazardous materials into the community. Residents are concerned about long-term affects on the air and drinking water quality.

A derailment in Springfield, Ohio a month later was due to loose wheels, and just five days later in Anniston, Alabama another train derailed.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern after the first incident, and the company’s CEO said they are working under the direction of EPA agents .

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)