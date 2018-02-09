Norovirus outbreak at NH Veterans Home in Tilton

TILTON, NH (WHDH) — New Hampshire’s State Veterans Home is dealing with a Norovirus outbreak.

The home, located in Tilton, is suspending all visits to those who live there after the outbreak was confirmed at the facility.

Officials say several people are currently being treated. Friends, family and service organizations will not be allowed in the building until the virus is contained.

