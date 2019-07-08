North Andover animal control rescues young fox that may have ingested rat poison

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young fox that was found injured in North Andover is recovering at an animal rehabilitation center in Chelmsford after suffering possible rodenticide.

Police say the community’s animal control officer had received several calls about the fox, which was spotted hanging out around Main Street during the daytime but not acting sick or injured, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

But last week, a caller reported seeing the fox limping around and hanging out under a car on a side street.

After capturing the kit and turning it over to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, officials determined that it was possible it had been suffering from rodenticide poisoning — meaning it may have ingested rat poisoning.

“If this is indeed a case of rodenticide poisoning, this will be the second animal that Animal Control has picked up in the past few weeks that has been affected,” the post read. “Did you know that foxes can eat up to two pounds of rodents every day? That’s quite the rodent control in itself! PLEASE consider using safer alternatives to rat poison, your wildlife, Animal Control Officer and Rehabilitators everywhere will thank you!”

