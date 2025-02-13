NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover business owner says he’s out $60,000 in meat after someone who claimed to be buying food for a charity used stolen credit cards to buy from him.

Robert Alonzo, owner of Eva’s Farm Butcher Shop said two men came into his store four times around Christmas and bought hundreds of pounds of meat each time, claiming it was for a charity program.

“They said they had a program approved by the government where they can cook for hungry people,” Alonzo told 7NEWS.

But he later learned the hefty charges were made on stolen credit cards when someone reached out from Texas to ask him why thousands of dollars had been placed on their account.

Alonzo said he captured surveillance video of one of the men and police are looking to speak with him.

The loss is such a loss to his business that he’s worried he won’t be able to keep his lights on.

He’s thankful to the community for the outpouring of support.

“I opened my arms to help them, so I can’t believe it,” he said.

The investigation into the alleged theft continues.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)