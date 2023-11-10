LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an 18-year-old woman from North Andover was killed and several teenagers were injured Thursday night after a crash on I-495 North in Lawrence.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash happened in the area north of Exit 100B, where a GMC Envoy driven by the 18-year-old was traveling.

State police said it was around 9 p.m. when the Envoy appeared to veer into another lane at a high rate of speed and struck the side of a camper that was being pulled by a pickup truck.

At that point, authorities said the Envoy’s driver then lost control and left the roadway, hitting a curb and guardrail before rolling over a steep slope.

During the crash, police said the driver was ejected onto the road and struck by oncoming vehicles. A 17-year-old male passenger was also ejected and suffered minor head injuries.

Meanwhile, two teenagers in the Envoy’s backseat, described as a 15-year-old female and 16-year-old female, suffered minor injuries.

State police continued to investigate the crash before clearing the scene just before 12:30 a.m.

In a statement, school officials at North Andover High School and the district’s superintendent said four of their students had been involved in the accident.

North Andover Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gregg T. Gilligan identified the 18-year-old killed as senior Brenna Caisse.

“This is a tragedy for the Caisse family, our school, and the North Andover community,” Gilligan stated. “Our thoughts are with the Caisse family and the families of the other students involved in the accident.”

NAHS Principal Chet Jackson described Brenna as a student who had “tremendous connections with staff and students at North Andover High School,” and said that the school will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide counseling resources to students and staff.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss,” Jackson said. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Caisse family, the families of the other students involved in the accident, and the entire North Andover school community.”

