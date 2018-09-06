North Andover man accused of leaving dog in 134-degree car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Andover man accused of leaving his dog in a 134-degree car will face a judge on Monday, officials said.

Merrimack, New Hampshire police officers responding to a report of a dog left in a hot vehicle in the parking lot of the Merrimack Premium Outlets about 1:26 p.m. Monday found a dog in distress, according to Merrimack police.

Police said when they arrived on scene it was hot, humid and nearly 90 degrees outside.

The officers were able to determine that the temperature inside the car was between 134 and 139 degrees.

After taking custody of the dog, they found its owner, Mark McNally, 22, and charged him with one count of animals in a motor vehicle.

He was released on $500 personal recognizance bail and is due in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on Sept. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)