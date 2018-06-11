North Andover man facing charges after NH wedding brawl

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man accused of choking someone during a brawl at a wedding reception in Salem, New Hampshire is expected to be arraigned on a domestic violence charge Monday, police said.

Colby Dion, 24, of North Andover, was arrested about 8:31 p.m. Sunday by officers responding to a past assault at Sayde’s Bar and Grille on Cluff Crossing Road involving “several people described as wearing suits and dresses,” according to Salem police.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said Dion had just choked another wedding guest before fleeing into the woods.

After setting up a perimeter and calling in a K9 unit, officers located Dion and placed him under arrest.

Dion was released on $1,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in the 10th Circuit Court, District Division – Salem on charges including domestic violence, simple assault, and one count of resisting arrest.

