North Andover man to face judge after allegedly leaving dog in 139-degree car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Andover man accused of leaving his dog in a 134-degree car while he went shopping will face a judge on Monday, officials said.

Merrimack, New Hampshire police officers responding to a report of a dog left in a hot vehicle in the parking lot of the Merrimack Premium Outlets about 1:26 p.m. Monday found a dog in distress, according to Merrimack police.

Police said when they arrived on the scene it was hot, humid and nearly 90 degrees outside.

The officers were able to determine that the temperature inside the car reached 139 degrees.

“The dog appeared to be in a bit of distress, panting excessively,” Merrimack Lt. Matthew Tarleton said, adding that the animal was left in the car without water.

After taking custody of the dog, police found its owner, Mark McNally, 22, and charged him with one count of animals in a motor vehicle.

McNally was released on $500 personal recognizance bail and is due in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on Sept. 10.

Shoppers in the area were stunned to hear of the incident.

“It’s common sense. Do not leave a baby or animal in the car to dehydrate and die,” said Dick Olson. “It’s inhumane. That’s too bad. I’m glad the dog is OK.”

Tarleton said police are hoping this is a teachable moment for pet owners.

