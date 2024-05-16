NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - North Andover Middle School was evacuated Thursday after an unknown smoke was seen coming from an old tank in the school’s basement.

A Tier 2 hazmat incident was declared around 10 a.m., and all students and staff were evacuated to the high school.

Contractors were removing a tank that contained old science class materials when the smoking tank was discovered.

No injuries were reported at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox