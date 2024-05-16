NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - North Andover Middle School was evacuated Thursday after an unknown smoke was seen coming from an old tank in the school’s basement.
A Tier 2 hazmat incident was declared around 10 a.m., and all students and staff were evacuated to the high school.
Contractors were removing a tank that contained old science class materials when the smoking tank was discovered.
No injuries were reported at this time.
