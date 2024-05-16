NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - North Andover Middle School was evacuated Thursday after an unknown smoke was seen coming from an old tank in the school’s basement.

A Tier 2 hazmat incident was declared around 10 a.m., and all students and staff were evacuated to the high school.

Contractors were removing a tank that contained old science class materials when the smoking tank was discovered.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Multiple agencies arriving at the North Andover Middle School responding to HazMat incident…students and staff were busses to the high school#7News pic.twitter.com/WO3YKUJbao — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 16, 2024

