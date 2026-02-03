FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Jake Bobo is a North Andover native.

The wide receiver may not be one of Sam Darnold’s most sought after targets, but he made a big impact in the NFC Championship, making his fourth catch of the year for a touchdown.

Bobo told us at the Super Bowl’s opening night that he misses home.

“I miss the snow, it’s very odd to say, I didn’t think I’d ever say that,” Bobo said. “But there’s something therapeutic about going out and shoveling the drive way. Something my little brothers are doing a lot of right now.”

Bobo attended prep school at Belmont Hill where he also wore number 19. He graduated in 2018. His coach, Chris Butler, remembers him as a great athlete who played almost every snap on offense and defense.

“When we had him as a plyer, he’s the type of athlete you want as a coach, terrific work ethic, ton of talent and also very intelligent,” Butler said.

Bobo went onto play football at Duke and UCLA. The 6’4″ Seahawks wideout grew up rooting for the Pats and Tom Brady.

We asked Bobo what his favorite moment during the Patriots 20-year dynasty was. He came up with Malcolm Butler’s gem of an interception from Super Bowl 49.

“Unfortunately for my current organization,” Bobo said. “It was Malcolm Butler’s pick in the end zone, I can’t say that anymore, but I mean, that’s an iconic moment.”

Bobo said when he was younger, he went to one Patriots duck boat parade, but he wishes he had gone to more.

“I take those for granted,” Bobo said. “[We’ll try] not to give ’em one more this time.”

Bobo’s former coach is a former Patriots season ticket holder, but he’ll find it surreal watching his former player on the field playing against his Pats.

“I think I will be rooting for Jake Bobo during that game,” Butler jokingly said.

