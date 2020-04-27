North Andover newlyweds get socially distant send-off after ceremony

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two North Andover newlyweds knew their ceremony would have to be small because of social distancing, but friends and family still found a way to show up.

Richie and Pamela Greenberg tied the knot Saturday at a North Andover church with only 10 people from their immediate family inside. But when they came out, they saw dozens of people in the parking lot, staying six feet apart from each other but waving signs to support the happy couple.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Richie Greenberg said. “We walked out of the church and everybody started yelling and I was honestly lost for words.”

Thanks to the groom’s mother, the word got out on social media and his sister live-streamed the ceremony so people could watch from their cars before the big surprise. The couple said they couldn’t believe people came just to see them for a few minutes.

“That was my favorite moment,” Pamela Greenberg said.

“I was so taken aback by everybody … we couldn’t ask for anything more on that day,” Richie Greenberg said. “Thanks to everybody who came out, thank you for everybody who made the day so special for us, even during these really really hard times.”

