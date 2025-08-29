NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover police officer who was shot by a fellow officer could be released on bail.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons pleaded not guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.

She was previously charged with assault to murder, but that charge was dropped.

“The grand jury took a wrecking ball and destroyed the Commonwealth’s case, and completely rejected their theory that this was an attempted murder type scenario,” Timothy Bradl, Fitzsimmons’ attorney, said outside court. “The playing field has radically been shaved down. It’s just a totally different case now.”

Fitzsimmons was granted release with a GPS monitoring device. She will not be allowed to leave her home except for medical appointments.

She is accused of pointing a gun at another officer in July while they were trying to serve her a restraining order.

She was off-duty at the time.

Her attorney agued that she was suffering from post-partum depression. She has been suspended from the North Andover police department.

