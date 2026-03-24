LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial for a North Andover police officer who was shot by a fellow officer last year continued Tuesday, with the officer who shot the defendant on the stand for cross-examination.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, a North Andover police officer who was off-duty when she was shot by a fellow officer at her home on Phillips Brook Road in July 2025, is accused of pointing a gun at that officer while he was trying to serve her a restraining order from her fiancé.

Fitzsimmons was on leave at the time, and her attorney argues she was suffering from postpartum depression. She is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and has pleaded not guilty.

The officer who shot Fitzsimmons, Patrick Noonan, returned to the witness stand Tuesday. The cross-examination focused on the glasses Noonan was wearing on the stand, before shifting to whether or not he described the defendant as a “whack job.”

“Is it possible you called her a ‘whack job’ to your neighbor?” Tim Bradl, Fitzsimmons’ Defense Attorney, asked Noonan.

Noonan replied, “It’s possible.”

“So that’s what you really think about Kelsey is that she’s a whack job?” Bradl continued.

“After she tried to kill me,” Noonan said.

A Massachusetts State Police ballistics detective also testified about Fitzsimmons’ gun, and said testing revealed she never fired a round.

“I test fired that weapon with two live cartridges from submitted ammunition,” the detective said. “That weapon did not fire the discharge casings as well as the projectile.”

Fitzsimmons spent 53 days in the hospital after the incident.

Both sides are expected to rest Wednesday. The judge said he will go view the crime scene Thursday morning, then hear closing arguments before he begins his deliberations.

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