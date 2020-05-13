North Andover official creates Safe Meeting web tool to plan social distancing at events

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover official has created a web tool for event planners to figure out how many people can fill rooms while still being socially distant.

Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, a self-described “math geek,” created the Safe Meeting tool in preparation for eased coronavirus restrictions that will still require people to stay six feet apart.

The site calculates how much square footage an event planner needs to accommodate their crowd.

“You determine how many people have to be in my meeting and it will tell you the preferred size for a safe meeting area,” Disalvo explained.

He added that he came up with the idea while planning his upcoming town meeting.

Concerned about residents staying away because of the pandemic, he plugged in the numbers and decided to hold the town meeting on the North Andover High School football field, which he says will safely accommodate 1,000 residents.

“Many people have risked their lives for democracy. But nobody should risk their lives because of democracy,” DiSalvo said, adding the tool is for all to use. “It’s free and available to anybody who can get to a website … please use it.”

To use the Safe Meeting tool, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)