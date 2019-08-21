North Andover police ask for help in search for missing woman

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - North Andover police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 24-year-old woman who may be a danger to herself.

Alexandria Troy, of North Andover, was reported missing to Lynn police on Monday and was last seen Sunday morning, according to the North Andover Police Department.

She suffers from Bipolar Disorder and is not on her medication.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with red hair, blue eyes, and multiple tattoos on her arms, back, and legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Andover police at 978-683-3168.

