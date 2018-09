NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Andover Police Department is hoping to reunite a bearded dragon with its owner.

The lizard was found on Merrimack Street in North Andover, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who may know the owner or who is missing a bearded dragon is asked to call North Andover Animal Control at 978-242-1511.

