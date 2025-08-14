NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover police officer attended a court hearing virtually from her hospital bed Thursday after being shot by a fellow officer in July.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons is charged with assault to murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Prosecutors say three officers were trying to serve Fitzsimmons with a restraining order on July 1 when they said she confronted an officer who then shot her.

Fitzsimmons’ lawyer said she was suffering from post-partum depression at the time and remains held without bail.

