NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover police officer attended a court hearing virtually from her hospital bed Thursday after being shot by a fellow officer in July.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons is charged with assault to murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Prosecutors say three officers were trying to serve Fitzsimmons with a restraining order on July 1 when they said she confronted an officer who then shot her.

Fitzsimmons’ lawyer said she was suffering from post-partum depression at the time and remains held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox