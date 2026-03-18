NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Kelsey Fitzsimmons waived her right to a jury trial, less than a week before her trial is set to begin.

Fitzsimmons appeared in court Wednesday morning. The North Andover police officer was shot by a fellow officer who was delivering a restraining order at the time.

Police accused her of pointing a gun at officers. Fitzsimmons claims she pointed the gun at herself.

Fitzsimmons faces multiple assault charges and pleaded not guilty. Her bench trial is set to begin Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)