North Andover police searching for owner of lost dog

North Andover Police Department

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a lost dog.

The wayward pup was found near the First and Main Plaza on Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or is familiar with its owner is urged to contact Animal Control at 978-242-1511.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending