NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Andover are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing kitten.

The 8-month feline named Micshka disappeared from the Union Street area, according to the North Andover Police Department.

Anyone with information on Micshka’s whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)