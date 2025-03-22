NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Town residents and teachers gathered in North Andover on Saturday to protest proposed cuts to the community’s public school system as a result of a budget shortfall.

The School Committee says a budget deficit led to the decision to cut at least 40 jobs at elementary, middle, and high schools in North Andover but the teachers union believes the money is there.

Nick Conti was among the teachers who was notified that his position had been eliminated.

“I was disappointed,” he told 7NEWS. “When I got hired here, it was a dream job. I was so excited, I thought I was going to be here, potentially for the rest of my career.”

Victoria Lonardo also found out Friday that she was losing her job.

“I am now one less person that is going to be there,” she said. “I think I bring a lot of empathy and unique assets to the school that won’t be there for those students anymore.”

North Andover’s superintendent says the cuts are necessary because the district is facing a $4 million deficit for next year.

The teachers union says if the cuts go through there will be larger class sizes, no world language learning in the middle school, and Kittredge Elementary School will be shut down. They also say they plan on fighting the proposed cuts until Town Meeting on May 13.

A rally at the high school is planned for next week.

