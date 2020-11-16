North Andover restaurant accused of violating COVID-19 rules, serving alcohol to 24 minors

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant in North Andover is facing charges after officials say the establishment recently violated COVID-19 safety standards and served alcohol to at least 24 minors.

Investigators on Thursday found that Casa Blanca on Osgood Street failed to position tables at least six feet away from other tables in high traffic areas, according to the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

Two dozen minors were also said to be found in possession of false identification and alcohol.

Officials said the bust was part of enforcement that ensures restaurants and other on-premise pouring establishments maintain compliance with rules that have been put in place to prevent dangerous behaviors known to increase the spread of COVID-19.

Casa Blanca will be summoned for a hearing before the ABCC at a later date.

If found in violation of state law, the establishment’s liquor license could be subject to suspension, modification or revocation.

