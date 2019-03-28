North Andover school safety meeting focuses on sexual assault policy

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - After staging a walkout last week, dozens of North Andover students and parents voiced their concerns about the district’s sexual assault policy at a school safety meeting Thursday night.

Superintendent Greg Gilligan discussed changes to the policy including an independent review of how the school deals with incidents of sexual assault.

The meeting comes after Eli Tuttle, 18, who students say was a senior at North Andover High, was arrested in New Hampshire and charged with rape.

Court paperwork alleges that in February, Tuttle took a teenager to International House of Pancakes in Salem, New Hampshire for a date, but instead of going into the restaurant, he allegedly pulled her into the back seat of the car, choked her, and raped her.

Many who spoke at the meeting felt that the district could do more to ensure their safety.

“I want to get follow-ups of everything that is going to happen,” student Ava Gilbord said.

“We are proud of our measures so far,” said Lexi Regan. “But I think we will find out in the future if this was a good or bad meeting by what policies are put in place and what changes are made.”

Gilligan says the independent review should be completed within the next few weeks.

Students say they will keep pushing for change and begin meeting with local lawmakers.

