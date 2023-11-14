NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people crowded into North Andover High School on Monday to share their views during a Select Board meeting where a proposal to fly the Palestinian flag was among the topics being discussed.

The request to fly the flag on the Town Common flag pole was approved after about an hour of public comment, during which those gathered spoke both in favor of and against flying the flag amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

This application came after an Israeli flag had flown on the Common for about a month following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

The flag will now be flown on the Common from Tuesday to Dec. 7.

