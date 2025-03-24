NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and teachers at North Andover High School are planning a protest Monday in reaction to recently announced staffing cuts.

They plan to walk out of the classroom just before noon. Other rallies took place over the weekend, looking to bring attention to the lay off of nearly 40 teachers.

North Andover’s superintendent said the cuts are necessary because the district is facing a $4 million deficit for next year.

The teachers’ union is fighting to reverse the decision.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)