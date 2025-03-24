NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and teachers at North Andover High School walked out of class Monday in reaction to recently announced staffing cuts.

The protest, consisting of dozens of students, began just before noon. Demonstrators looked to bring attention to the lay off of nearly 40 teachers.

“They were told during the school day, teachers were crying in the hallway, kids were hugging them — it was really sad,” senior Addie Duffy said.

Protesters marched toward the school administration building to make their voices heard.

North Andover’s superintendent said the cuts are necessary because the district is facing a $4 million deficit for next year.

The North Andover Teachers Association is fighting to reverse the decision. Other rallies took place over the weekend.

“I care about the town, there are many sophomores and underclassmen I know, and kids in the elementary schools, and I think they deserve the same education that I got,” Duffy said.

A town meeting is scheduled for May 13 to vote on the school budget.

