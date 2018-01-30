North Andover votes against proposed cannabis cultivation facility

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — North Andover voted against a proposed cannabis cultivation facility in town Tuesday at a packed meeting that featured residents speaking both in favor and against.

The final vote was 1,430 votes opposing the facility and 1,155 favoring it.

“The ideology was a factor, I did not want to be known as the town that grew marijuana,” said Janis McLaughlin, who voted against it.

Residents were divided on the issue, with those against the proposed facility on Osgood Street saying it would attracted drug distribution to the neighborhood and normalize drug use for children. Those who were in favor said the city would have benefited financially and been the forefront of marijuana research and development.

