North Andover woman charged with administering illegal buttock, face injections

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 71-year-old North Andover woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she spent years offering illegal silicone injections in exchange for money.

Gladys Araceli Ceron was charged in federal court in Boston with one count of delivery to pay of an adulterated or misbranded device received in interstate commerce and is slated to appear before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Donald L. Cabell at 3:40 p.m.

Ceron, who allegedly operated her business in Lawrence, was getting “gluteal material” from a source in Florida for more than 8 years, prosecutors allege.

During a search of her house in 2016, agents say they found plastic bottles filled with cosmetic silicone fillers.

In 2018, a cooperating witness working with federal agents began making recorded phone calls to Ceron to arrange for buttock enhancing and facial injections.

During a recorded meeting on May 24, 2018, Ceron allegedly told the witness that she’d charge $500 for buttock injections and $60 for each wrinkle-filling injection.

Members of the public who believe they may have been victimized by Ceron should contact usama.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

