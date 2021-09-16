NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman is being hailed a hero after he helped save the life of a fellow passenger while onboard a flight from Boston to Chicago on Thursday morning, officials said.

Coleman was on Southwest plane that departed Logan Airport for Chicago Midway International Airport when he jumped into action and rendered aid mid-flight to a man suffering from a medical emergency, according to North Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Michael Chabot.

Coleman, along with a number of other Bay State firefighters, were alerted to a man in a row behind them who was experiencing symptoms consistent with those of a seizure.

They quickly began performing CPR on the unresponsive man and advanced life support was then administered until the man’s pulse returned. He was stabilized for the rest of the flight and transported to an area hospital after the plane touched down.

“The heroic actions of these firefighters today echo our mantra that we are never truly off-duty should any emergency occur,” Chabot said. “These men are to be commended for their rapid response and lifesaving efforts that helped to stabilize this man mid-flight. Their swift action and determination, even at 30,000 feet in the air, is a testament to their unwavering preparedness and professionalism.”

Coleman and the other firefighters were on the flight traveling to Denver to visit the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.

