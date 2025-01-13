NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage in North Attleboro went up in flames Saturday night.

The building fire was located on John C. Porter Way, close to the Rhode Island border.

Several departments responded as the fire spread to part of the home.

All residents made it out, but two cars were destroyed.

Officials said the family who lives in the home has been displaced.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)