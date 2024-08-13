NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials have issued a boil water advisory in North Attleboro until further notice following the discovery of enterococci in routine raw water samples.

The Department of Public Works learned Wednesday that routine water samples collected from the raw part of the water system and treatment facility tested positive for enterococci. All samples collected from four raw water wells in North Attleboro tested positive.

The DPW immediately informed the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), which determined that a boil water advisory was necessary out of an abundance of caution.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Under the boil water advisory, all water used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation should be boiled for at least one minute prior to use, or bottled water should be used as an alternative. The same precautions apply to pets. Community members can also get safe drinking and cooking water from the Department of Public Work’s water kiosk at 49 Whiting St.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, enterococci are bacteria that live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, and therefore indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste. Enterococci are typically not considered harmful to humans, however, their presence in the environment may indicate that other disease-causing agents, such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoa, may also be present.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the North Attleboro Department of Public Works at 508-695-7790.

