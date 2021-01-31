North Attleboro locals cheering on Kansas City and one of their own this Super Bowl

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One Massachusetts community is hoping that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady lose the Super Bowl next Sunday and plan to root for the Kansas City Chiefs instead.

That is because Anthony Sherman of North Attleboro is among the players taking on Brady and his Florida team for the big win.

The Kansas City Chiefs fullback got his start back home in North Attleboro and was celebrated when his team won the Super Bowl in 2020.

His fans back at home are looking forward to a second Super Bowl win.

“I don’t even remember the start of his career, I was only like 9, so it’s definitely crazy to see how far he’s come, how successful he’s been. And I’m so excited he got these last two Super Bowl trips because it’s everything he’s worked for his whole entire life,” his sister Kaylea Sherman said.

“Very very few people are ever able to say they were in two super bowls, never mind back to back Super Bowls,” a local fan added.

For Mike Hart, his former teammate, the decision to root for the Chiefs over Brady was an easy one.

“I think people are always going to be Brady fans until he finally retires and beyond that. But for us in North Attleboro, we’re definitely Chiefs fans first. That’s something pretty special that we can hang our hat on some of his successes with how much we care about him,” Hart said.

Sherman has played in the NFL for 10 years and his supporters said his impact on the community is still being felt.

Although his family can’t attend Sherman’s game in person, they will be cheering him on from home.

“I wish I could go this year but obviously with COVID and the restrictions we’re not able to so me and my sisters will be home, we’ll have my grandfather and my cousins and we’ll have a big party to celebrate, I guess,” Kaylea said.

