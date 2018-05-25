North Attleboro man accused of abusing infant son held without bail

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WHDH) — A North Attleboro man is being held without bail for allegedly abusing his infant son.

Mark Fay, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury.

Police said they responded to Fay’s home on Mount Hope Street 10 days ago. According to the police report, Fay’s wife had called 911 because the couple’s 4-month-old son was breathing but had gone limp.

Fay said his son had been fussy and he guess he may have fallen out of his bouncy chair because an older sibling liked to rock him. However, police said the baby had signs of physical abuse, including bruising to the chest and neck. Doctors also reported hemorrhaging to his brain and retina.

Fay, a father of three and stepfather to two, allegedly attacked his 14-year-old son stepson last year, causing a concussion. Fay’s wife defended his actions, saying her son was planning to burn down the house and was being combative.

“Mr. Fay has done nothing which would have resulted in an injury to his child. Any allegation that he did so would be contrary to his character and reputation,” said Fay’s attorney in a statement.

All five children are now in custody of the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The 4-month-old is being treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and is said to be doing better.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)