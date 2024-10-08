BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died and another person was arrested after a deadly shooting in Roxbury Tuesday morning, police announced.

The shooting happened on Hammond Street near 1:30 a.m. In an update near 10:30 a.m., Boston police said detectives arrested Widmaer Lapaix, 27, of North Attleboro in connection with the shooting. Lapaix was expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Roxbury District Court as of Tuesday morning.

A Boston police spokesperson said officers responded to the scene earlier Tuesday morning and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Boston EMS spokesperson said crews brought three other patients to area hospitals but did not say whether anyone else was shot, other than the man who died.

Emergency crews were on scene for several hours, placing caution tape around the apparent site of the shooting. A bullet hole was seen in a window.

Boston police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing as of 10:30 a.m. and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 617-343-4470.

Anyone wanting to leave an anonymous tip can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

