BOSTON (WHDH) - A 27-year-old North Attleboro man faced a judge Tuesday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury.

Widmaer Lapaix had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and was ordered held without bail.

Speaking in court, a prosecutor assigned to the case said Boston police officers first responded to the scene on Hammond Street near 1:45 a.m.

Once on scene, the prosecutor said officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Boston Medical Center but was soon pronounced dead.

Police detained Lapaix at the scene and arrested him after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, the prosecution said.

The prosecution said Lapaix surveillance video showed the man who was shot walking toward a glass door moments before the shooting. Though the man was off camera at the time, the prosecutor said video spotted a cloud of smoke and debris before the man who was shot stumbled back into frame.

Citing surveillance video and witness statements, the prosecution said Lapaix used a rifle to shoot through the glass door and hit the victim.

In addition to other evidence, the prosecution said investigators found a single spent shell casing in Lapaix’s sweatshirt pocket.

Lapaix was charged with murder.

Facing legal trouble following this incident, his attorney emphasized he has no criminal record.

Though he did not contest the prosecution’s request to hold Lapaix without bail, Lapaix’s attorney said his client maintains his innocence.

“He is presumed not guilty in this courthouse and in the Commonwealth,” Lapaix’s attorney said. “The commonwealth’s case and the facts are always strongest at inception, at arraignment, so just keep that in mind.”

Prosecutors described the incident as an apparent case of domestic violence.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said “violence is a choice.”

“The reality is whether it’s domestic related, or friend on friend, it’s a choice to pick up a gun. It’s a choice to commit violence. You don’t have to commit violence,” Cox said.

“We always want people to put the guns down,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “It’s vitally important to the safety and welfare of everyone in our city.”

Lapaix is due back in court on Oct. 30.

