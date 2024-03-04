NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A building in North Attleboro on the brink of collapse has now been torn down.

Webster Mill has been demolished in the interest of public safety after the town says it took swift action since learning of the imminent danger the building posed.

There is now a detour in the area with only residential traffic allowed on Broadway between Roosevelt Avenue and Bank Street.

Sky7 was over teh scene in North Attleboro where the demolished building stands. The city informed the owner last week that they had 24 hours to correct the situation before the town stepped in to demolish it.

It was previously reported that the building had suffered roof damage and other issues during recent storms and was structurally unsafe.

A 2015 hazard report showed evidence of asbestos containing materials, roofing, piping, and flooring at the mill.

