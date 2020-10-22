North Attleboro police investigating ‘KKK’ keyed in car as hate crime

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - North Attleboro police are investigating a car keying in town as a hate crime, officials said.

Authorities said that the letters ‘KKK’ were keyed into the victim’s car on Monday in Fashion Crossing, police said.

An officer confirmed that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately released.

