NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - North Attleboro police are asking the public for help in their search for the person accused of abandoning a puppy on the side of the road.

A dog walker came across the 12-week-old chihuahua in a blue crate on the side of Draper Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to police.

It is unclear how long the dog was out in the cold but he is safe and receiving medical care at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.

Authorities say he is not ready to be adopted yet but anyone who knows where he may have come from is urged to give them a call at 508-695-1212.

